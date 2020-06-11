Tom Walker Is Back With “Wait For You”

Tom Walker broke big in 2018 with “Leave A Light On” and then backed it up with a mega-selling debut album in 2019 called What A Time To Be Alive. Now, with more than two billion global streams under his belt, the UK singer/songwriter is back with “Wait For You” — an inspiring tune about being patient with someone while they process trauma. “I’m just praying you can figure this out and when there’s nothing left, you know I’ll still be around,” Tom begins the song.

He continues to offer support on the chorus. “I know it’s hard for you to talk, bail your soul and open up,” the 28-year-old croons. “I will wait for you.” What inspired the track? “This song is about a mate of mine who went through a life changing event as a teenager,” Tom reveals. “It took a long time for him to heal and aspects of what happened have taken a toll on his life. Fast forward to now and he’s one of the most outgoing, positive people you could ever meet.” Listen to “Wait For You” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!