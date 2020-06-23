Christina Aguilera Is Selling ‘Bionic’ Face Masks & Wine Glasses

Earlier this month, Christina Aguilera’s Bionic celebrated its 10th anniversary. Which prompted a reevaluation of the album from critics (it has always been ahead of its time) and a commercial revival. Fans managed to propel it into the iTunes top 5 — impressive considering that it remained full price. With everything going on in the world, the pop star took a low-key approach to the milestone. Xtina quietly uploaded “Little Dreamer” to streaming services and revealed a Pride-friendly update of the cover art.

Happily, Christina seems to have embraced the anniversary more heartily over the last couple of weeks, sharing photos and memories from the genuinely iconic era. She now ups the ante by dropping new Bionic merchandise. There are the standard t-shirts and hoodies along with stemless wine glasses and the ultimately 2020 accessory (AKA a face mask). I want them all, but I would be even more interested in a vinyl reissue — preferably picture disc. See Xtina’s merchandise announcement below and cop some goodies here.

