Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100

She did it! Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” debuts at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her six chart-topper. (The others are “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood” and “Look What You Made Me Do”). Not only that, but two other songs from folklore also debuted in the top 10. “the 1” crashed into the chart at number four, while “exile” — the singer/songwriter’s much-hyped collaboration with Bon Iver — landed at number six. That takes Taylor’s tally of top 10 hits to 28.

Is that a record amount? Well, almost. The 30-year-old is currently tied for sixth place along side Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder. Drake has the most top 10 hits (40), followed by Madonna (38), The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31) and Michael Jackson (30). Just when you thought Taylor’s week couldn’t get any better, she also makes history by becoming the first artist to simultaneously debut at number one on the singles and albums chart. As expected, folklore arrives at number one with 846,000 units — the highest of the year by some margin.

