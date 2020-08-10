Kane Brown Announces ‘Mixtape Vol. 1’

Kane Brown continues to bend the rules of country music, dragging the genre into the 21st century with every new collaboration and sonic detour. His latest innovation? Rolling out a country mixtape. The pragmatically-titled Mixtape Vol. 1 will be released on Friday (August 14) and contain 2020 singles “Cool Again,” “Worldwide Beautiful” and “Be Like That” featuring Swae Lee and Khalid. The 7-song set also houses Kane’s soulful duet with John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry.”

But don’t worry, there are three new tunes (“Worship You,” “BFE” and “Didn’t Know What Love Was”) to sink your teeth into. Given the title, it’s safe to assume that Kane might release a second volume before the end of the year. It’s a clever way to keep releasing music during a global pandemic without the pressure of dropping a new album and not being able to promote it properly. You can check out the full tracklist of Mixtape Vol. 1 below and check out the “Cool Again” remix video featuring Nelly at the bottom of the post.

Kane’s Mixtape Vol. 1 tracklist:

1. “Cool Again”

2. “Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee and Khalid)”

3. “Worship You”

4. “BFE”

5. “Didn’t Know What Love Was”

6. “Last Time I Say Sorry (with John Legend)”

7. “Worldwide Beautiful”

Are you excited for Kane’s new release? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!