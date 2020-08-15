Shania Twain Announces ‘The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition’

The fact that Shania Twain’s The Woman In Me sold 12 million copies in the US and still isn’t her best-selling album gives you some indication of exactly how big the country queen was in the 1990s. Understandably, the 54-year-old plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her commercial breakthrough in style. The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition arrives on October 2 (you can pre-order now) in multiple formats. There’s the standard remastered album on CD and vinyl as well as special 2CD and 3CD configurations.

If you opt for the 3CD set, you will receive the remastered album, a Live & Remixed disc — including the legendary “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Dance Mix]” — and a Shania Vocal Mix disc comprised of demos. It’s a tantalizing treat for any self-respecting fan or country music disciple. In other Shania news, the enduring hitmaker lends her voice to Orville Peck’s campy “Legends Never Die.” Watch its amazing video here and check out the various tracklistings of The Woman In Me: Diamond Edition below.

THE WOMAN IN ME – REMASTERED ALBUM

1. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)

2. Any Man Of Mine

3. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

4. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

5. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

6. Is There Life After Love?

7. If It Don’t Take Two

8. You Win My Love

9. Raining On Our Love

10. Leaving Is The Only Way Out

11. No One Needs To Know

12. God Bless The Child

LIVE & REMIXED

1. You Win My Love [Live From Las Vegas]

2. No One Needs To Know [Live From Las Vegas]

3. Any Man of Mine [Live From Las Vegas]

4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Las Vegas]

5. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live From Las Vegas]

6. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix]

7. Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix – Without Steel Guitar]

8. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version – Without Steel Guitar]

9. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Dance Mix]

10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix]

11. You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix]

12. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Country Version]

13. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Without Banjo]

14. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix]

15. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You’ve Got A Way [Medley – Live/DirecTVMix]

THE WOMAN IN ME — SHANIA VOCAL MIX

1. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)

2. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

3. No One Needs To Know

4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

5. Is There Life After Love?

6. If It Don’t Take Two

7. You Win My Love

8. Any Man Of Mine

9. Raining On Our Love

10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

11. Leaving Is The Only Way Out

