WONHO Drops 1st Mini-Album ‘Love Synonym #1: Right For Me’

It’s official. WONHO is a solo star. The K-Pop star released his first mini-album, Love Synonym #1: Right For Me, earlier today and immediately started trending worldwide. In a matter of hours, the 8-song collection cracked the top 10 on US iTunes and the video for “Open Mind,” the focus track, had already passed one million views on YouTube. It’s a well-deserved happy ending after a rocky 2019, which saw the 27-year-old part ways with Monsta X due to circumstances beyond his control.

“Open Mind” and “Losing You” (there are English and Korean versions of both) prove that WONHO is equally adept at bangers and ballads. “After the release of ‘Losing You,’ I wanted to come up with a rhythmical-upbeat song,” the heartthrob explains. “I love the bass line of this song, and I feel like when you hear it, you want to jump and dance!” The rest of the mini-album is equally eclectic. On the first listen, my favorites are the soulful “I just” and the experimental “WITH YOU.” Stream Love Synonym #1: Right For Me in full below.

Stream WONHO’s 1st mini-album:

Watch the “Open Mind” video:

