The Rise & Rise Of Saweetie: A Gallery

2020 is a historic year for female rap with Cardi B, Megan The Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj all landing number one hits. Next in line is Saweetie. The 26-year-old first made huge waves in 2019 when “My Type” went viral and then climbed all the way to number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Instead of resting on her laurels, Saweetie (real name Diamanté) got straight back in the studio. She returned earlier this year with a banger called “Tap In,” which samples Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle.”

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but it did for Saweetie. “Tap In” immediately exploded on streaming services and starting making huge moves on radio. It’s currently number 21 — must be her lucky number — but is destined to climb a lot higher in the coming weeks. In fact, don’t be too surprised if it becomes the first of many top 10 hits. In addition to making bops, the rapper is also something of a specialist when it comes to serving looks. Click through 60 of her best in our gallery up top.

