LÉON’s ‘Apart’ LP Takes Shape With “Head And Heart On Fire”

On the strength of songs like “In A Stranger’s Arms,” “Who You Lovin” and “And It Breaks My Heart,” LÉON’s Apart (due October 30) is shaping up to be one of the best albums of 2020. It’s also proving to be one of the most gut-wrenching and emotional — as the project’s latest buzz track, “Head And Heart On Fire” attests. “Like a memory that’s fading, a face I used to know,” the Swedish pop singer begins over folky production. “A song I knew the words to a long long time ago.”

That takes us to the nostalgic chorus. “You set my head and heart on fire, wish I could go back to that night,” LÉON belts. “You’ll be forever on my mind.” Why release the album in the middle of a pandemic? “I want to let [the songs] go, instead of holding on for too long,” she explains. “People still feel a big urge to create despite what’s going on in the world and people still want to listen to new music. In a way, I was forced to slow down and make these songs. That feeling of not having pressure and having time to write has been so helpful to me.”

Fall in love with “Head And Heart On Fire” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!