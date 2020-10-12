Kylie Minogue Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Her “Magic” Video

Kylie Minogue takes us behind the scenes of her glamorous “Magic” video in a new featurette. The Aussie pop icon jokes about the weight of her gold, chain-metal gown, struts her stuff on the dance floor and waves around a neon rope. There are also cute conversations with dancers and a fascinating glimpse at the making of a music video in the age of COVID-19. (Masks were used when talent was not on camera). It’s a must-see for fans and just another reminder that “Magic” is one of the best pop songs of the year.

In other Kylie news, the pop goddess recently rolled out the first club remix of “Magic” courtesy of Purple Disco Machine and unveiled the tantalizing tracklist of DISCO (due November 6). There are no shortage of song titles to get excited about including “Dancefloor Darling,” “Monday Blues,” “Fine Wine,” “Where Does The DJ Go?” and “Last Chance.” Who knows, we might even get one more single and video before the album arrives. While we wait for the enduring diva’s next move, check out the making of “Magic” below.

Behind The Scenes:

The Finished Video:

