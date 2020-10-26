Dua Lipa Taps Belgian Pop Star Angèle For New Single “Fever”

Between the various remixes and iconic Club Future Nostalgia (shout out to legendary DJ The Blessed Madonna!), Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era is nothing if not surprising. And there are still a couple of twists and turns on the horizon. For starters, the 25-year-old is teaming up with Belgian pop star Angèle for a new single called “Fever.” The song drops on October 30 and reportedly comes from a repackage or reissue of the Brit’s mega-successful pop opus. See the announcement and promo pics below.

So who is Angèle? Well, she’s one of the biggest stars in the French-speaking world. Her debut album, Brol, was a massive success (it sold more than 750,000 copies in France alone) and produced a series of massive European hits including “Tout Oblier,” “Balance Ton Quoi” and “Oui ou Non.” Teaming up with Dua will be Angèle’s first introduction to English-speaking pop fans, which suggests that a crossover might be in the works somewhere down the line. Pre-save their collaboration here.

