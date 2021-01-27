Anitta Kicks Off 2021 With New Single “Loco”

Brazilian pop goddess Anitta is relaunching on January 29 with a new single called “Loco.” The global superstar unveiled the typically sexy cover art (below) on social media and shared a snippet of the track, while sounds like a sultry banger. Given the 27-year-old’s rising profile, there’s every chance of “Loco” being another important step in her bid for an American crossover. It’s still early days, but Anitta is already making a lot of progress thanks to a series of viral hits.

Since inking a US deal with Warner Music, the hitmaker has released a sexy bop called “Tócame” and landed a massive streaming hit (200 million and counting) with “Me Gusta” — a star-studded collaboration with Cardi B and Myke Towers. She then rolled out a Spanglish update of Mary J. Blige’s 1992 hit “Real Love” called “Amor Real.” In Anitta’s hands, the song became a loved-up Latin anthem with a warm, festive twist. It’s no surprise then that it was used in Target’s Christmas campaign. See Anitta’s latest announcement below.

