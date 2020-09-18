Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Tower’s “Me Gusta” Sounds Like A Smash

Anitta Signs US Deal Brazilian pop goddess Anitta has inked a US record deal with Warner Music. MORE >>

Pop goddess Anitta takes another step towards global stardom with “Me Gusta,” a sexy collaboration with Cardi B and Myke Towers. The Brazilian bombshell sets the tone in the opening verse. “A mí me gusta, every time you look at me that way,” she purrs over chunky reggaeton beats. “A mí gusta, all the dirty things you need.” However, Anitta has more than bedroom activities on the brain. The 27-year-old also preaches empowerment. “A mí me gustan las mujeres when they shake their ya ya ya, mí gusta when… they go and get it.”

Cardi then steps up for a typically outrageous verse. “He like to eat the cake like it’s my B’day y to’ lo dia es mi cumpleanos,” the rapper spits. “Boy I like it ruff don’t take it easy.” Amusingly, she goes on to namecheck the queen of Latin pop. “Yo tengo el sazón de una afro latin y muevo mi cintura como Shakira,” the “WAP” pioneer muses. “La Cardi y Anitta, two fly mamacitas.” Last but not least is Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, who adds a male perspective. Listen to the looming smash below.

