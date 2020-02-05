She’s Coming! Anne-Marie Announces New Single “Birthday”

UK superstar Anne-Marie will kick off the 2020s with a new single called “Birthday” on Friday (February 7). The prolific hitmaker unveiled the glamorous (and very pink) cover late last week and has been teasing the song and video ever since. She even shared some lyrics. “Imma do what I like, imma eat what I like, imma kiss who I like,” the 28-year-old captioned a post. If that’s any indication, expect “Birthday” to be another fiery, sing-along bop in the vein of “Alarm,” “Ciao Adios” and “Friends.”

“Birthday” is expected to be the lead single from Anne-Marie’s much-anticipated sophomore LP. Expectations are sky-high considering the success off her debut album, Speak My Mind, which spawned at least seven hit singles. Of those, “Friends” — her irresistible collaboration with Marshmello — had the most success in the US. (It peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went double platinum). She will be hoping to repeat that success with “Birthday.” After all, momentum is on her side. See the cover art below.

