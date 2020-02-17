Taylor Swift Readies Live Version Of “The Man” As Next ‘Lover’ Single

Taylor Swift has kept busy since dropping Lover last fall. In the months following the roll-out, the 30-year-old turned her focus toward other projects including a Christmas standard, Cats and a Netflix documentary. But as she gears up to hit the festival track this year, she’s shifting back toward promoting the LP in earnest. And she’s reigniting the push with a fan-favorite off the tracklist. That would be “The Man” of course. Taking to social media today (February 17), Taylor revealed plans to drop a live version of the fiercely feminist anthem later this evening.

This is bound to be a good choice for the hitmaker. “The Man” peaked just outside the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September based on the strength of streaming numbers and album sales. Since then it’s amassed more than 110 million streams on Spotify. With a more concentrated push, it could easily rocket at least into the Top 10. And if Taylor plays her cards right, I wouldn’t be overly surprised to see it become her sixth chart-topper. Aside from the obvious promise of chart success, the well-penned track could not be more timely if it tried. Check out the cover art and official announcement below.

