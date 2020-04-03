Madison Beer Builds Out ‘Life Support’ With New Single “Stained Glass”

Madison Beer’s debut album is shaping up to be something special. The 21-year-old has been building up to the project since dropping “Dear Society” in 2019. However, the campaign hit its stride with “Good In Goodbye” and (my personal favorite) “Selfish” this year. Today (April 3) she continues a musical hot streak with the unveiling of “Stained Glass.” And her latest is a bruised and broken anthem with shockingly honest lyrics. “Lately I’m counting the minutes that I’ve got left. And lately I’m counting the words that I haven’t said,” she sings over an eerie soundscape.

“You will never know what I been through so you should be a little more gentle with me,” she adds before moving into the chorus. “My skin is made of glass, but apparently it’s stained. ‘Cause you notice all the cracks but can’t look inside my pain. And if you throw another stone then I’d stay far away. I just might break.” The gritty production (Madison co-produced the single with Leroy Clampitt and One Love) perfectly suits the song’s tone. And with every release, I get more excited to hear the rest of Life Support. At this point it could easily be one of the strongest debut efforts of 2020.

Press play on “Stained Glass” below and let us know what you think.

