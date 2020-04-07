Lauren Jauregui Slays Vevo Live Performance Of “Lento”

Lauren Jauregui’s vocal prowess is well-established at this point, but she continues to up the ante every time she stands in front of a microphone. The 23-year-old belted out “Lento,” which features in our roundup of 2020’s best singles, for Vevo’s live performance series and absolutely nailed it. With only a guitarist and drummer for backup, the Fifth Harmony queen was pitch perfect in two languages. “Dale lento, tócamela más lento,” she coos on the sexy chorus. “El ritmo me está encendiendo y sé que te está quemando.”

The “More Than That” singer then switches to English for a couple of verses. “So I keep to myself, I don’t need to be bothered,” Lauren sings defiantly. “By your negativity, don’t even bother.” All in all, it’s a triumphant performance and yet another reminder that “Lento” is one hell of a song. The lead single from the breakout star’s debut album has already racked up more than eight million cumulative streams, which is a very good sign for the months ahead. Watch Lauren do her thing below.

Did you love Lauren’s performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!