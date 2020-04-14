Kelly Rowland Is Relaunching With A New Single Called “Coffee”

The wait is finally over! Kelly Rowland is returning with a new single called “Coffee” on April 17. The Destiny’s Child diva unveiled the cover art on social media and shared the pre-order link. There’s still no word if this is the lead single from the 39-year-old’s long-awaited 5th album or another stand-alone track, but I’ll take what I can get at this point. After all, Kelly has been tinkering away at the followup to Talk A Good Game since at least 2017 and has spoken about the opus at length in interviews.

“A lot of my albums and songs have been slow, except for tracks like ‘Commander’ or ‘When Love Takes Over,'” the “Kisses Down Low” queen revealed in a Q&A with LENNY in 2017. “I said I wanted this record to be happy because we need that right now, more than ever. That’s where my heart is.” However, since then, Kelly has only dropped a gritty hip-bop anthem called “Kelly” and the inspirational “Crown” in 2019. (Oh, and let’s not forget last year’s Christmas anthem). See the R&B star’s announcement below.

