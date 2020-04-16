Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” arrives tonight and promises to be the campiest release of the year. “It’s 2020 ABBA,” the Brit told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview. “I haven’t taken myself seriously. I’m nervous about the song because the song for me is a song that’s reaching… like you’re reaching for the stars in the melody, you’re reaching for the stars in all of it. It almost sounds a bit musical theater at times. It feels cheesy at times.” And that’s completely intentional.

“I’m trying to own that because that is a genuine feeling that comes out sometimes in the studio and it’s fun,” they continue. “It’s really fun to go to that place. With us, with me and Demi singing, I know that we’re so inspired by those things [like musical theater].” Sam also considers the song to be a raised middle-finger to the status quo. “I think this song really, for me, is about feeling no shame in some of the things that I make because I’m releasing music in a climate where music’s really cool a lot of the time. It’s really, really cool.”

“It’s me saying that I’m going to reach and it’s okay, you know?” the 27-year-old continues. “And it’s okay to play around and have these moments without feeling ashamed for being really pop, you know? When you see the video, you’re going to scream.” Sounds good to me! Listen to Sam’s full interview here.

