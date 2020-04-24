Becky G & Gente De Zona’s “Muchacha” Video Is A Modern Fairytale

April has been a big month for Becky G. The 23-year-old kicked it off by dropping an English-language banger called “They Ain’t Ready” and now shows off her Spanish rapping skills on “Muchacha.” A collaboration with Cuban duo Gente De Zona, the bilingual superstar’s latest single is a feel-good party jam with more than enough hooks to crossover globally. Given Becky’s huge popularity on YouTube (she has multiple videos with more than one billion views), the visual is also something of a blockbuster.

In it, the “Mayores” hitmaker plays a female mechanic. Becky spends her days covered in grease, fixing cars. But she also dreams of experiencing a little bit of glamor. And our heroine finally gets a chance thanks to a modern twist on the Cinderella fairytale. Only instead of a pumpkin, she arrives in a jeep and forgoes a ballgown in favor of a sexy, sequined mini-dress. The visual is a lot of fun and even includes a little choreography. Watch Becky do her thing alongside Gente De Zona below.

