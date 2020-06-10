Iggy Azalea Reveals She Gave Birth To A Son

After months of rumors, Iggy Azalea fired up her Instagram to let the world know that she is a new mom. “I have a son,” the rapper declared. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.” The Aussie hitmaker then explained the secrecy around the birth: “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

It’s incredibly refreshing for a celebrity to put the privacy of their child ahead of magazine covers and Instagram likes… but it would be nice to know his name! Iggy has been in a relationship with fellow rapper Playboi Carti since 2018. Rumors of a pregnancy started swirling online when the “Sally Walker” queen seemingly vanished from public view late last year — despite having an album, In My Defense, and EP (justice for Wicked Lips!) to promote. You can see Iggy’s statement in her Instagram story.

