Anuel AA, Farruko & Zion’s Feel-Good “Que Se Joda” Video

Anuel AA’s breakout year continues with the release of a feel-good, summery video for “Que Se Joda.” A collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican stars Farruko and Zion, the banger is one of highlights of the reggaeton star’s just-released Emmanuel. The double album, which boasts a whopping 22 tracks, debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums chart earlier this week. Emmanuel also cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 — a feat that only five other reggaeton stars have achieved. (They are Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Wisin and Yandel, Ozuna and Bad Bunny).

The extent of Anuel’s popularity is apparent on YouTube. The album’s dual lead singles — “Hasta Que Dios Diga” featuring Bad Bunny and “Fútbol y Rumba” featuring Enrique Iglesias — both amassed more than 100 million views in their first week of release. No doubt, “Que Se Joda” (Spanish for “Fuck It”) will quickly follow suit. After all, the visual is an explosion of summer fun including jet skis, off-road driving, a luxury yacht cruise and an afternoon at a water park. Watch Anuel’s new video below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!