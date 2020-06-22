The Black Eyed Peas & Maluma Drop “Feel The Beat” Video

The Black Eyed Peas are on fire in 2020. After staging an unlikely comeback with last year’s “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” featuring J Balvin, the iconic hip-hop/pop outfit has gone from strength to strength. They are currently scaling the Billboard Hot 100 with “Mamacita” — a track that samples Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita” — and have another hit on their hands with the just released “Feel The Beat.” The track, which also interpolates an ’80s classic (Lisa Lisa & The Cult Jam’s “Can You Feel The Beat”), is exploding on YouTube.

What’s the appeal? Well, that’s easy. “Feel The Beat” is a bop and it features Latin superstar Maluma, who has the Midas touch on the video-streaming platform. It’s nice to see that BEP’s aesthetic is pretty much the same. They’re still going for futuristic minimalism, which never goes out of fashion. The group’s Translation LP arrived on Friday and it is jam-packed with potential hits including the Shakira-assisted “GIRL LIKE ME” and “Duro Hard” featuring Becky G. Check out BEP’s viral “Feel The Beat” visual below.

Do you love BEP’s new era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!