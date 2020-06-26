BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Is #1 On iTunes

K-Pop queens BLACKPINK shake up New Music Friday with an explosive banger called “How You Like That.” Produced by TEDDY, the track is essentially about being a boss bitch. (I know this because they literally shout “bring out your boss bitch” at the end of the song). Given the rapturous rollout, “How You Like That” was always going to be huge — but it’s already surpassing expectations. The quartet’s new single shot straight to number one on iTunes, while the video racked up more than 30 million views in the first seven hours of release.

Streaming data will be released tomorrow, but, with these kind of numbers, there’s no reason BLACKPINK can’t snatch a top 10 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Which would be another step in their inevitable march towards global domination. After all, the K-Pop superstars already have a crossover hit on their hands thanks to a feature on Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy.” That bop gave the girls their first US top 40 hit when it peaked at number 33. Expect “How You Like That” to do a lot better. Watch the glamorous video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!