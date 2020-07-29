Sam Smith Announces “My Oasis” Featuring Burna Boy

It looks like Sam Smith is finally ready to get on with their third album era. The project, originally titled To Die For before the COVID-19 crisis, has been on hold for a couple months. Not that the Brit has gone away all together. They kindly rolled out a stunning live cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” and dropped a high-camp collaboration with Demi Lovato called “I’m Ready.” Sam will now relaunch tomorrow (July 30) with “My Oasis.” The track features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and sounds like a mid-tempo from the preview posted on social media.

Despite the staggered rollout and name change, all signs for Sam’s third LP are encouraging. “How Do You Sleep?” successfully rebranded the 28-year-old as a club diva, while the gorgeous “To Die For” ranks as one of the hitmaker’s best ballads. And then there’s “Dancing With A Stranger.” The bouncy collaboration with Normani is still racking up huge streaming numbers more than a year after release and should find a home on the album as a bonus track. See Sam’s exciting announcement below.

