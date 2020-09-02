BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Drop “Ice Cream” Dance Video

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” visual has already racked up more than 157 million views in less than a week. To celebrate that success, the superstar collaborators have rolled out an animated dance performance video via Zepeto. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s an extremely popular South Korean app that uses facial recognition technology to create virtual avatars. And it does an exceedingly good job of it, if SELPINK’s latest endeavor is any indication.

So far, BLACKPINK and Selena’s “Ice Cream” campaign can’t be faulted. The song is an undeniable banger, the video is absolutely adorable and everyone involved has promoted it via social media and key interviews. Time will tell if radio plays along (curiously, it wasn’t sent to stations on release day), but if the goal was to raise BLACKPINK’s profile in the US and Selena’s in Asia — then mission accomplished. Now put on your dancing shoes and learn the choreography for “Ice Cream” below.

