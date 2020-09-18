Sasha Sloan’s Hot Streak Continues With “Is It Just Me?”

After carving out a niche as music’s leading purveyor of dark and (wonderfully) depressing pop songs over the course of three perfect EPs, Sasha Sloan is finally ready to unleash her debut LP. Only Child arrives on October 16 and it’s shaping up to be one of the best albums of 2020 on the strength of songs like “Lie” and “House With No Mirrors.” Her hot streak continues tonight with the highly relatable “Is It Just Me?,” which finds the singer/songwriter ruminating on everything from religion to television shows.

“I hate holding babies and people tryna save me,” Sasha begins the song over King Henry’s understated production. “Think religion is a business, where you pay for God’s forgiveness.” She wonders if anybody shares her opinions (they do) on the chorus. “Is it just me or does anybody feel the way that I feel? They’re just not being real,” the breakout star sings on the chorus. “Is it just me or is anybody thinkin’ all the same shit?” Listen to Sasha’s latest gem below and pre-order Only Child here.

