Miley Cyrus Teases Cover Of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More”

As if Smilers were excited enough for MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, which screens tomorrow (October 16) on MTV, the pop star went and shared a preview of her cover of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.” Just don’t expect it to sound anything like the original. From the teaser video, it’s clear that Miley has transformed Britney’s 2007 club banger into a gutsy rock anthem. Which might not sound particularly appealing in theory, but actually works remarkably well.

Of course, Miley will give fans a front-row seat to an acoustic set live from her Los Angeles backyard on the TV special. In addition to performing a selection of her own hits and reinventing one of Britney’s signature bops, the 27-year-old will also cover songs by Pearl Jam and The Cardigans (“Lovefool” is a safe bet). It would be great if Miley digs a little deeper into her own discography and gives us a song or two from Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. Get a taste for her Britney cover below.

