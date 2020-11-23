Dua Lipa & Kylie Minogue Will Perform On ‘Studio 2054’

If you haven’t bought a ticket for Dua Lipa’s upcoming virtual concert Studio 2054, there’s still time to remedy that egregious error of judgement. Not only will the Brit be performing songs from Future Nostalgia, she is also asking some of her famous friends to share the stage including Kylie Minogue. “I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me,” the “Levitating” queen told UK newspaper The Sun. “She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of.”

“I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can’t wait for her to join us at Studio 2054.” It turns out the admiration is mutual. “Dua is a shining light and a force of nature in pop and I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing with her at her livestream,” Kylie raved. “We’re ready for the disco!” This pairing makes perfect sense. The Aussie pop star dominated the UK pop scene from the ’80s right through to the late ’00s, before making room at the top for Dua. Get your ticket here and revisit the ladies’ latest hits below.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!