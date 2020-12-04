Gwen Stefani Is Releasing A New Single Next Week

Maybe 2020 isn’t a total write off! Gwen Stefani surprised fans by announcing the imminent arrival of a new single called “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” The track, which appears to be a return to her ’00s pop roots, arrives on Monday (December 7). Of course, the flawless 51-year-old has had something of a blockbuster year chart-wise. She landed her biggest hit in 14 years when “Nobody But You,” a country duet with Blake Shelton, peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. She then landed another top 40 with a feature on Blake’s “Happy Anywhere.”

It has been a while since Gwen blessed us with non-country, non-festive material. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2016’s This Is What The Truth Feels Like. That opus delivered a pair of hits (“Used To Love You” and “Make Me Like You”) and became her first chart-topping album. Even so, the project was wholly underrated with perfect pop songs like “Misery” being overlooked by the general public. With any luck the pop icon’s latest single will get the attention it deserves. Check out her announcement below.

