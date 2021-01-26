Kesha Teams Up With Sam Feldt For “Stronger”

Kesha is bringing in 2021 with a banger. The pop icon has teamed up with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt for a new single called “Stronger,” which drops on January 29. She kindly shared a snippet of the video (there is no audio, unfortunately) and it finds the former K$ rocking dark locks. It’s always a treat to get new music from the 33-year-old, but the prospect of a defiant club anthem is particularly mouth-watering given the doom and gloom associated with the hellscape of 2020/2021.

“Stronger” is also as good an opportunity as any for Kesha to return to pop radio. Despite releasing one of the best albums of 2020 (justice for High Road), the project failed to produce any hits. Which is infuriating because songs like “Little Bit Of Love” and “Tonight” are perfect pop songs. In addition to High Road, the hitmaker also blessed us with a smattering of stand-alone singles in 2020 including a cover of T. Rex’s “Children Of The Revolution.” See Kesha’s announcement below.

