Niall Horan Taps FLETCHER To Cover Taylor Swift’s “Lover” For Spotify

Niall Horan has the best remedy for anyone who is suffering from a mid-week slump: new music. Today (March 4) the 26-year-old makes history as the first artist to record more than one Spotify Singles session. His first was released in 2017 and featured a solo rendition of One Direction’s “Fool’s Gold.” This time around the hitmaker showed some love to his lush Heartbreak Weather anthem “No Judgement.” But that’s not all. He also teamed up with label- and tour-mate FLETCHER for a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Their (gorgeous) rendition works just as well as Taylor’s Shawn Mendes-assisted duet. And if we’re lucky the duo will pull it out at some point during the Nice To Meet Ya Tour. Seriously, it is that good. Niall opened up about his latest Spotify collab in a press release. “Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions. It’s nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different,” he said. Why the cover? “When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me.”

“‘Lover’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let’s hope she likes it.” Fingers crossed. Press play on both of Niall’s live takes below. This is the perfect warmup for Heartbreak Weather, which (finally) arrives in full next week.

Do you love the cover? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!