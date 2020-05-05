Charli XCX’s Next Single Is “I Finally Understand”

Charli XCX Drops 'Forever' The UK pop star kicks off her quarantine LP with a song called 'Forever.' MORE >>

Charli XCX’s reign as the Queen of Quarantine continues with the announcement of a new single called “I Finally Understand.” The Brit’s latest DIY bop arrives on May 7 and is the third single from How I’m Feeling Now, an album she has recorded from scratch during self-isolation. Amazingly, given the fact that most of us are struggling to do more than eat and sleep, the COVID-19 crisis has amplified the 27-year-old’s creativity. She is not only giving up bops, but fan-sourced artwork and home-made visuals.

After kicking the project off with “Forever,” a loved-up electro-pop moment, Charli continued the lockdown party with a sexy banger called “Claws.” The latter even came with a mind-melting green-screen video that is honestly more interesting to look at than 99 percent of visuals made in a studio. Time will tell if “I Finally Understand” is a quieter moment or another bop. Make sure you check out Charli’s Instagram to stay in the loop. Find out more below.

Are you excited for Charli’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!