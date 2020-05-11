Nicki Minaj Lands First #1 Hit With Doja Cat’s “Say So”

Given her domination of the rap game over the last decade, it is genuinely surprising that Nicki Minaj doesn’t have a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 to her credit. She rectifies that situation today (May 11) courtesy of Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix. Together, they narrowly defeated Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix. The way they did it, however, is a little controversial. This chart battle proved once and for all that charts can be (and frequently are) manipulated.

From releasing half a dozen versions of the same song — all of which count to the song’s final chart tally — to multiple videos and endless bundles, the rap duel was not a pretty sight. In the end, “Say So” scraped across the finish line thanks to greater radio airplay and the fact that Nicki actually promoted the song, while Beyoncé distributed COVID-19 tests in Houston. It should be noted that “Say So” also becomes Dr. Luke’s first chart-topper since Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” in 2013.

