Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Almost Cracks Hot 100

So close! Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” came within a whisker — or a video — of debuting on the Billboard Hot 100. The Glory bonus track, which got a belated release as a thank-you to fans, lands at number 23 on the Bubbling Under Chart. In other words, it was the 123rd biggest song of the week. And that’s actually an incredible achievement. “Mood Ring” excelled on iTunes (it went all the way to number one), but it had no radio airplay and was omitted from all major Spotify playlists. That fact that it was still in the mix is mind-boggling.

If Britney can shake up the girls with a four-year-old song, imagine what could happen if she returned with a banger supported by a full promotional campaign. I know the pop icon has taken a step back from that in recent eras, but a sizzling video and a standard radio deal (which is the norm in 2020) would probably be enough. Throw in a remix or collaboration with an actual star and the sky is the limit. In any case, there are a lot of positives to take from this moving into Britney’s next era. Her popularity is as strong as ever.

