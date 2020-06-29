Megan Thee Stallion Is The Moment: A Gallery

Megan Thee Stallion is the moment. After a breakthrough 2019, which brought the rapper’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Big Ole Freak.” It didn’t take long for Meg to become a fixture on the charts — landing hit after hit with fiery bangers like “Cash Shit” and “All Dat.” She cemented her status as rap’s Next Big Thing when her Fever mixtape debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200. Any doubt that the Texan newcomer could back it up was immediately dispelled when her Suga EP dropped earlier this year.

It followed Fever into the top 10 and produced “Savage,” the smash hit that propelled the 25-year-old to superstar status. That banger was well on its way to becoming Megan’s biggest song to date when Beyoncé jumped on the remix. As expected, the version with Queen Bey shot to number one and has been hanging around the top five ever since. In fact, at this rate, it’s a frontrunner for Song Of The Summer. If you’re new to Megan (or just need a refresh), click through our gallery of the rapper’s hottest pics up top.

