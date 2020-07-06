Beyoncé, Britney Spears & P!nk’s Pepsi Commercial: A Gallery

When it comes to pop/advertising crossovers, few commercials are as beloved as Beyoncé, Britney Spears and P!nk’s 2004 Pepsi campaign. The pop stars, all of which went on to become legends, plays sexy gladiators in ancient Rome. Instead of fighting each other in the coliseum, they belt out a killer rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” (you can spot band members Brian May and Roger Taylor in the crowd). Of course, this doesn’t sit well with the emperor — a game Enrique Iglesias — and his attempt to put an end to the uprising doesn’t go according to plan.

Recently, I found a bunch of pics on Getty from the set and premiere in London, and felt the strong urge to make a gallery. First of all, this is a seminal pop culture moment of the ’00s (imagine the billions needed to get Bey, Brit and Pink together in 2020) and a reminder that there once was a time when brands went above and beyond to create memorable commercials. The fact that it still holds up today — their cover of “We Will Rock You” should have been released as a single — is an achievement in and of itself.

Click through our gallery of pics from the premiere and filming up top, and then rewatch the classic commercial below.

Do you love this commercial? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!