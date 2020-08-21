Madison Beer Sizzles On Racy Banger “Baby”

Madison Beer’s Life Support album is shaping up nicely. “Good In Goodbye,” “Selfish” and “Stained Glass” set the tone nicely, and now the 21-year-old spices things up with a sexy bop called “Baby.” Produced by One Love and Big Taste, this is essentially about reclaiming your power. “Baby, baby, tell me, what’s the antidote? Wouldn’t text you this late unless there’s something wrong,” she begins the song. “I look too good to be in this bedroom, without someone to touch me like you do.”

Things just get racier from there. What inspired Madison’s new single? “Coming out of a dark time mentally I inevitably had to build my confidence back up,” the breakout star reveals. “Writing ‘Baby’ made me feel in control of myself and my body again in the best way… I was not only reminding myself that I can have what I deserve but also warning the next person that comes into my life that being with me is conditional.” She is looking for someone who can accept all facets of her being.

“‘If you wanna be my baby’ then know I’m going to be loud, quiet, wild, sexy, shy, high, low,” Madison explains. “I’m not going to apologize for who I am or shrink myself down anymore so if you can’t deal, then keep walking. I am regaining my confidence and this song truly makes me feel powerful and I hope it supplies anyone who might need a boost of confidence the same thing.” Watch the stunning video clip below.

