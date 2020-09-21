Kylie Minogue Announces New Single “Magic”

Get ready for the next installment of DISCO! Kylie Minogue is releasing a new single called “Magic” on Thursday (September 24). “I. AM. SO. EXCITED,” she captured the psychedelic cover art. “I can finally announce that my next single is called #MAGIC.” The track follows mid-tempo disco moment “Say Something,” which ranks as one of 2020’s best pop songs and positioned Kylie as the very forefront of the disco revival. No doubt, the pop icon’s new single will explore a different aspect of the beloved ’70s sub-genre.

As excited as I am to hear another slice of DISCO, I’m a little sad that promo for “Say Something” is done. After all, there has only been one live performance — a stunning, green-screen extravaganza on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and one remix courtesy of Syn Cole. Maybe, Kylie is planning on juggling both songs at once. The flawless 52-year-old’s 15th studio album drops on November 6 and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the enduring hitmaker’s exciting announcement below.

