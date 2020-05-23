Katy Perry Performs “Daisies” & “Never Really Over” On ‘GMA’

Katy Perry isn’t letting a global pandemic or pregnancy stop her from promoting “Daisies.” The pop star performed the song — remotely — on yesterday’s (May 22) episode of Good Morning America and absolutely nailed it. She served vocals, maternity fashion and bountiful floral arrangements. All in all, it was serene and utterly charming. Katy then followed it up by belting out “Never Really Over” (AKA the most underrated bop of 2019). As with her American Idol performance, the 25-year-old used cutting-edge technology.

So, instead of one Katy, we were treated to half a dozen doing their thing on-screen. The enduring hitmaker even threw in a little choreography (twirling counts) and generally beamed. It will be interesting to see how “Daisies” builds in the coming weeks. Instead of buying a high chart debut with a radio deal, Katy has opted for the slow and steady approach. The song is steadily making gains on pop and HAC formats, while downloads remain healthy. Watch the “Never Worn White” singer in action below.

