Christina Aguilera’s ‘Bionic’ Is Top 5 On iTunes

Stan Twitter activists have been working overtime in 2020. It all started when Lambs sent Mariah Carey’s E=MC² to number one on iTunes — twelve years after it was released. That inspired other fanbases to get in on the act. Madonna’s Gays sent Bedtime Stories to the top spot on iTunes, while Britney Spears’ army of fans attained justice for Glory several times over. Now, it’s Christina Aguilera’s turn. Fighters are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bionic by buying digital copies.

Legend X’s misunderstood opus is already sitting at number three on iTunes, while the deluxe edition is top 30. It would be amazing to see Bionic reach the top spot before the day is over. Christina went through hell during that era and it would be nice for her to get some kind of closure. Who knows? We might even get new artwork or an unreleased treat as a thank-you. After all, that’s how Britney thanked fans for reviving Glory on the charts. You might as well stream Bionic (below) too. Let’s cover all bases!

