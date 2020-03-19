Pussycat Dolls Share Quarantine Playlist Featuring Beyoncé, Lady Gaga & More

In a bid to raise our spirits (and burn off some quarantine calories), the Pussycat Dolls have shared a playlist to keep us healthy while self-isolating. “To help us stay active and positive through all of this we made a Spotify playlist with some of our favorite songs to dance to, even from home!” the girl group wrote on social media. It’s only fitting that the playlist start with the quintet’s comeback single “React.” The playlist also includes classic PCD hits like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up.”

The ladies also highlight other female artists and acts. Beyoncé’s “Run The World (Girls)” is featured along with Destiny’s Child’s “Lose My Breath.” They also include several current hits including Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” FLETCHER’s “Forever,” BENEE’s “Supalonely,” Dua Lipa’s “Physical,” Taylor Swift’s “The Man,” Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” and Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me.” It’s nice to see them include a little K-Pop by adding BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” to the mix. Stream Pussycat Dolls’ upbeat playlist below.

Will you bop to their playlist? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!